CIS members certain Ukraine will return to cooperation within Commonwealth

Russian envoy calls for intensifying Transnistria talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 15:24
Greece satisfies Russia’s extradition request for citizen accused of money launderingRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 15:17
Russia not going to leave unattended new Turkey’s restrictions — agriculture ministerBusiness & Economy October 11, 15:03
Russia’s preparations for 2018 Winter Olympics unhampered by IOC probe — ministerSport October 11, 14:33
Russia ready to mediate talks between Iran and Saudi ArabiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 14:16
Sharapova breezes past opening round of 2017 Tianjin Open with straight sets winSport October 11, 14:03
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday giftSociety & Culture October 11, 13:51
Putin reins in cryptocurrency supply in RussiaBusiness & Economy October 11, 13:29
Poll shows almost half of Russians believe October Revolution reflected majority willSociety & Culture October 11, 13:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member-countries regret Ukraine’s absence from the CIS summit but are certain that Kiev will return to interaction with the Commonwealth some time later, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev told reporters following CIS summit.
"Ten countries took part in the summit, nine were represented at the level of the presidents, Kyrgyzstan - at the level of the prime minister. Unfortunately, Ukraine was absent," he said.
"Of course, Ukraine’s absence is regrettable. That was noted at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers yesterday and [at the summit] today. However, everyone believes that this is a temporary phenomenon," Lebedev noted.
He explained that "Ukraine’s participation in the activities of the Commonwealth meets Ukraine’s interests in the first place, and other CIS member-countries are interested in that too.".