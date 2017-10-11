Back to Main page
Russia’s National Guard helps eliminate over 30 members of underground gangs

October 11, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of gangsters’ 94 infrastructure facilities were destroyed and 133 kg of explosives were withdrawn from the illegal turnover

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Over 30 members of underground gangs, including six ring leaders, were eliminated with the participation of the Russian Guard in the second and third quarters of this year, the Russian Guard’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"In the spring and summer of 2017 alone, the formations, military units and bodies involved in the United Grouping eliminated jointly with the territorial bodies of the Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service and the Defense Ministry 32 members of underground gangs, including six ring leaders, as a result of special measures," the press office reported.

"A total of gangsters’ 94 infrastructure facilities were destroyed, 35 improvised explosives were defused and 133 kg of explosives were withdrawn from the illegal turnover," the press office said.

