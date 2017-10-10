Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iraqi foreign minister may visit Moscow soon

World
October 10, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to visit Moscow soon and meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Ambassador of Iraq to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi

Baghdad is ready to talk with Kurds — Iraqi ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to visit Moscow soon and meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi told reporters on Tuesday.

"The foreign minister will visit Moscow in the near future and meet with Lavrov. Certainly, the problem of this referendum (in Iraqi Kurdistan) will be discussed," the diplomat said, adding that he also talked about the plebiscite during his contacts with Russian representatives.

Iraqi Kurdistan held the independence referendum on September 25, which was strongly opposed by the Iraqi government. More than 90% of voters supported the idea of independence from Iraq, Kurdistan's Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission announced.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
2
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
3
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
4
Press review: Turkey mulls reneging on S-400s and Spain vows binding ties to Catalonia
5
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
6
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017
7
Russia’s Proton-M rocket to blast off with Blagovest military satellite on Dec. 25
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама