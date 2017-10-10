Iraqi foreign minister may visit Moscow soon

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to visit Moscow soon and meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi told reporters on Tuesday.

"The foreign minister will visit Moscow in the near future and meet with Lavrov. Certainly, the problem of this referendum (in Iraqi Kurdistan) will be discussed," the diplomat said, adding that he also talked about the plebiscite during his contacts with Russian representatives.

Iraqi Kurdistan held the independence referendum on September 25, which was strongly opposed by the Iraqi government. More than 90% of voters supported the idea of independence from Iraq, Kurdistan's Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission announced.