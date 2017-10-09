Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Elysee Palace confirms Macron’s plans to visit Russia in 2018

World
October 09, 19:24 UTC+3 PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to pay a visit to Russia in the first half of 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

PARIS, October 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to pay a visit to Russia in the first six months of 2018, the press service of the Elysee Palace told TASS on Monday.

Read also
France's President Emmanuel Macron

Macron may visit Russia before SPIEF-2018

"The president of the republic will visit Russia in the first six months of 2018," the press service said when asked about Macron’s possible participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for May 2018.

The press service did not specify however when exactly the French president plans to go to Russia and which Russian city he plans to visit first. "At this point, we have no details about the date and venue of this visit," it said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Russia both before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2018. He did not rule out however that the French leader might take part in that forum as well.

He reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had for the first time invited the French leader to visit Russia when they had met in early summer in France.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Bolshoi and Met Opera to stage three performances with Anna Netrebko in star role
3
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
4
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
5
50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara
6
Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 months
7
Nearly 1 mln people evacuated across Russia amid bomb threats since September 11
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама