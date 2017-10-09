Elysee Palace confirms Macron’s plans to visit Russia in 2018

PARIS, October 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to pay a visit to Russia in the first six months of 2018, the press service of the Elysee Palace told TASS on Monday.

"The president of the republic will visit Russia in the first six months of 2018," the press service said when asked about Macron’s possible participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for May 2018.

The press service did not specify however when exactly the French president plans to go to Russia and which Russian city he plans to visit first. "At this point, we have no details about the date and venue of this visit," it said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Russia both before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2018. He did not rule out however that the French leader might take part in that forum as well.

He reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had for the first time invited the French leader to visit Russia when they had met in early summer in France.