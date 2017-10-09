Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron may visit Russia before SPIEF-2018

World
October 09, 18:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

French President Emmanuel Macron may take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Russia both before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2018 and he may take part in that forum, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, France, May 29, 2017

Putin praises Russian-French relations

He reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had for the first time invited the French leader to visit Russia when they had met in early summer in France. "When the presidents had a meeting in Versailles in early summer, our president, naturally, invited Macron to pay a visit to Russia. The sides were supposed to decide what kind of a visit it could be - either an official or a working - later," Ushakov said, adding that "both options are convenient" for Moscow.

"It was decided that the French side would give a positive response to this invitation and possible date of this visit would be later agreed through diplomatic channels," he went on to say. "It means that the invitation was conveyed and received. Concrete dates have not yet been discussed."

According to the Kremlin aide, during a telephone conversation with Macron in September Putin invited his French counterpart to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest of honor. "As is known, the Japanese prime minister [Shinzo Abe] has confirmed his participation in the forum and the French president might be among the chief participants, along with Mr. Abe," Ushakov noted. "We have received a positive reaction on that matter and the French president said he would be glad to take part in the Petersburg Forum."

"So, there are two invitations, both with positive reaction. As for the date, we know when the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is to be held, so, we suppose that the French president will realize his consent to be a key guest," the president’s aide said. "As for the visit, obviously, we will discuss some timeframes with the French colleagues. I don’t rule out that this visit may take place before the Petersburg forum.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
2
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — Kremlin
5
US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry
6
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military exercise in Armenia
7
Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 months
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама