NATO Parliamentary Assembly to hold session in Ukraine in 2020

KIEV, October 8. /TASS/. Ukraine will host a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly for the first time in 2020, first deputy speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Irina Gerashchenko said on Sunday.

"For the first time in 2020, Ukraine will host a NATO Parliamentary Assembly session. Great job of our delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest, which took this decision today," she wrote on her Facebook account.

In her words, it means that Ukraine is "on the right Euro-Atlantic path."

NATO Parliamentary Assembly is tasked to ensure ties between the alliance and citizens of the Euro-Atlantic countries. Depending on the agenda, lawmakers from other countries are invited to take part in its sessions. The NATO Parliamentary Assembly hold two plenary sessions a year, in late May and in October or November, with no permanent venue. The latest, 63rd session began last Friday in Bucharest to be over on October 9.