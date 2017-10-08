Back to Main page
Medvedev’s visit to Algeria to help strengthen strategic dialogue with Russia

October 08, 20:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian cabinet said earlier that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Algeria on October 9-10

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s official visit to Algeria due to take place on October 9-10 will help expand strategic dialogue between the two countries, Algerie Presse Service said on Sunday citing a communique of the Algerian prime minister’s office.

"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a two-day official visit to Algeria, as of Monday, at the invitation of Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia," the communique said.

According to the Algerian authorities, the visit by the Russian head of government will give the two countries a possibility to strengthen strategic dialogue and multilateral cooperation based on the Declaration of Strategic Partnership that was signed in Moscow in April 2001.

The Russian cabinet said earlier that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Algeria on October 9-10. "The visit’s program includes negotiations between Dmitry Medvedev and Algeria’s prime minister [Ahmed Ouyahia], a meeting with the country’s president [Abdelaziz Bouteflika], talks with speakers of the parliament’s both houses," the Russian government’s press service said.

"During the talks [in Algeria], the parties will discuss further development of cooperation in the trade-and-economic, energy, humanitarian, and cultural spheres," the press service said. "The visit will result in signing of a number of intergovernmental, inter-ministerial and corporate agreements and documents.".

