Medvedev’s visit to Algeria to help strengthen strategic dialogue with Russia

Russian, Serbian leaders discuss cooperation, MiG-29 fightersWorld October 08, 16:09
Riyadh may increase Russian quota for Hajj to Mecca, Medina to 25,000Society & Culture October 08, 15:39
US clampdown on RT drives Russia to mull reciprocal action – diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 08, 14:37
Russia expects highest grain harvest - PutinBusiness & Economy October 08, 14:28
Saudi Arabia to host Week of Russian Culture - ministerSociety & Culture October 08, 14:22
"Green" transport: why Arctic fleet should prefer gas fuel to dieselBusiness & Economy October 08, 13:05
Russian drug-free programs bring results - officialSociety & Culture October 08, 12:04
Saudi Arabia set to curb attempts to finance terrorism - top diplomatWorld October 08, 9:41
Moscow cafe serves ‘presidential’ burger from Putin’s favorite ingredients on his birthdaySociety & Culture October 08, 5:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s official visit to Algeria due to take place on October 9-10 will help expand strategic dialogue between the two countries, Algerie Presse Service said on Sunday citing a communique of the Algerian prime minister’s office.
"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a two-day official visit to Algeria, as of Monday, at the invitation of Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia," the communique said.
According to the Algerian authorities, the visit by the Russian head of government will give the two countries a possibility to strengthen strategic dialogue and multilateral cooperation based on the Declaration of Strategic Partnership that was signed in Moscow in April 2001.
The Russian cabinet said earlier that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Algeria on October 9-10. "The visit’s program includes negotiations between Dmitry Medvedev and Algeria’s prime minister [Ahmed Ouyahia], a meeting with the country’s president [Abdelaziz Bouteflika], talks with speakers of the parliament’s both houses," the Russian government’s press service said.
"During the talks [in Algeria], the parties will discuss further development of cooperation in the trade-and-economic, energy, humanitarian, and cultural spheres," the press service said. "The visit will result in signing of a number of intergovernmental, inter-ministerial and corporate agreements and documents.".