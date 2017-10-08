Al-Jubeir: US to have no influence on Riyadh’s plans of cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The US policy regarding Russia will have no influence on Riyadh’s plans of cooperation with Moscow, including investments, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told TASS.

"It is our objective to increase a relationship with Russia across the board," al-Jubeir said.

"The sanctions between Russia and the West are between Russia and the West," he answered when asked how the investment cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow could be correlated with Saudi Arabia’s traditional partnership with the United States, which imposed sanctions on Russia with the aim to stop its access to financial sources.

The Saudi top diplomat pointed out that one day the sanctions would be resolved.

"We have the strategic relationship with US, no doubt about it, but we also want to have better ties with Russia because we think if we have good relations with Russia and good relations with the US and good relations with China, it is very good for us and very good for the region and very good for the world," he emphasized.