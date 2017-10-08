Kyrgyz deputy premier to be laid to rest on Monday in Bishkek

Moscow cafe serves ‘presidential’ burger from Putin’s favorite ingredients on his birthdaySociety & Culture October 08, 5:23
Zenit St. Petersburg FC sports director suddenly dies aged 49Sport October 08, 1:26
Russia’s lawmaker says West used Putin’s birthday to defame RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 08, 1:24
Russian top-level adviser, US envoy hold talks in Belgrade on east UkraineWorld October 07, 18:10
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. CaucasusMilitary & Defense October 07, 10:56
Belarussian president greets Putin on his birthdayWorld October 07, 10:49
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True LeadershipSociety & Culture October 06, 19:07
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streetsSociety & Culture October 06, 18:39
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets to get survey craft and laboratoryMilitary & Defense October 06, 18:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BISHKEK, October 8. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, who died in a road accident in the country’s north on Saturday morning, will be laid to rest in the capital Bishkek on Monday, Kyrgyzstan’s government said on Saturday.
38-year-old Dzhumakadyrov, along with his aide Nurlan Dzhamgyrchiyev and driver Nurbek Mukanov, died immediately in the early hours of Saturday when the car they were travelling in collided with a KAMAZ truck in the village of Sadovoye in northern Kyrgyzstan's Chuya region.
Dzhumakadyrov, who headed the nation’s headquarters for the upcoming October 15 presidential elections, was on a working trip to the republic’s Talassky Region to inspect the readiness of polling stations there.
"The civil funeral service for deputy premier Dzhumakadyrov will be held on October 9 at the Toktobolot Abdymomunov State Academic Theater of Kyrgyzstan," the government said in a statement. "The vice premier will be laid to rest at the Ala Archinskoye cemetery of Bishkek, where many of the country’s state leaders are buried."
A criminal investigation was launched into the violation of traffic rules, which resulted in the death of two or more people.