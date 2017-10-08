Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kyrgyz deputy premier to be laid to rest on Monday in Bishkek

World
October 08, 7:04 UTC+3 BISHKEK

38-year-old Temir Dzhumakadyrov, along with his aide and driver, died immediately when their car collided with a truck

Share
1 pages in this article

BISHKEK, October 8. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, who died in a road accident in the country’s north on Saturday morning, will be laid to rest in the capital Bishkek on Monday, Kyrgyzstan’s government said on Saturday.

38-year-old Dzhumakadyrov, along with his aide Nurlan Dzhamgyrchiyev and driver Nurbek Mukanov, died immediately in the early hours of Saturday when the car they were travelling in collided with a KAMAZ truck in the village of Sadovoye in northern Kyrgyzstan's Chuya region.

Dzhumakadyrov, who headed the nation’s headquarters for the upcoming October 15 presidential elections, was on a working trip to the republic’s Talassky Region to inspect the readiness of polling stations there.

"The civil funeral service for deputy premier Dzhumakadyrov will be held on October 9 at the Toktobolot Abdymomunov State Academic Theater of Kyrgyzstan," the government said in a statement. "The vice premier will be laid to rest at the Ala Archinskoye cemetery of Bishkek, where many of the country’s state leaders are buried."

A criminal investigation was launched into the violation of traffic rules, which resulted in the death of two or more people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s lawmaker says West used Putin’s birthday to defame Russia
2
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True Leadership
3
Moscow cafe serves ‘presidential’ burger from Putin’s favorite ingredients on his birthday
4
Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop nuclear cooperation
5
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense Ministry
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
Russian subs in Black Sea practice launches of Kalibr cruise missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама