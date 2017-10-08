Kyrgyz deputy premier to be laid to rest on Monday in Bishkek

BISHKEK, October 8. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, who died in a road accident in the country’s north on Saturday morning, will be laid to rest in the capital Bishkek on Monday, Kyrgyzstan’s government said on Saturday.

38-year-old Dzhumakadyrov, along with his aide Nurlan Dzhamgyrchiyev and driver Nurbek Mukanov, died immediately in the early hours of Saturday when the car they were travelling in collided with a KAMAZ truck in the village of Sadovoye in northern Kyrgyzstan's Chuya region.

Dzhumakadyrov, who headed the nation’s headquarters for the upcoming October 15 presidential elections, was on a working trip to the republic’s Talassky Region to inspect the readiness of polling stations there.

"The civil funeral service for deputy premier Dzhumakadyrov will be held on October 9 at the Toktobolot Abdymomunov State Academic Theater of Kyrgyzstan," the government said in a statement. "The vice premier will be laid to rest at the Ala Archinskoye cemetery of Bishkek, where many of the country’s state leaders are buried."

A criminal investigation was launched into the violation of traffic rules, which resulted in the death of two or more people.