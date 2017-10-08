Erdogan notes Putin’s important constribution in Russia’s prosperity

Zenit St. Petersburg FC sports director suddenly dies aged 49Sport October 08, 1:26
MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted the "important contribution" that Vladimir Putin has made in the prosperity of Russia in a congratulatory letter to the Russian president, who marked his 65th birthday on Saturday.
"Dear president. Accept my warm congratulations on your 65th birthday," reads a congratulatory letter obtained by TASS. "I’m sure that being a most experienced state leader, you will continue to make an important contribution into the cause of well-being and prosperity of your country."
"Dear friend! I’m sincerely convinced that every meeting and talks that we have had were a precious opportunity allowing to find common ground," Erdogan said. "In this respect, I believe with all my heart that the upcoming meeting of the top-level Council of Cooperation will significantly raise the bar of relations between our countries, that were further strengthened during your latest visit to Ankara."
The Turkish leader also wished "prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Russia."
The Kremlin press service has not yet reported about receiving any congratulatory letter from Erdogan.