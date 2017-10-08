Gunman attacks Saudi royal palace guards, two dead - interior ministry

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry confirmed reports of an attack on the royal palace in Jeddah on Saturday morning.

In a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, two Interior Ministry said guards were killed and three injured. An unknown gunman, who arrived on site in a car, left his vehicle and attacked guards at a checkpoint outside the western gate of the palace at 3:25 Moscow time on Saturday.

"The attacker was killed when the guards returned fire," the interior ministry said.

The gunman was identified as Mansour al-Amri, a 28-year-old Saudi national. He was armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and also had three Molotov cocktails on him.

An investigation into the attack is under way.