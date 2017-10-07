Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Several pedestrians hit by car in London

World
October 07, 19:12 UTC+3 LONDON

Police described the incident in the South Kensington area as a collision and said they are investigating the driver's motives.

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, October 7. /TASS/. Several pedestrians have been injured after a car rammed into a crowd outside London’s Natural History Museum, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter on Saturday.

"A number of people have been injured #Exhibition Road #South Kensington," they said. "A man has been detained by police."

In the meantime, Sky News television news channel said, "Police described the incident in the South Kensington area as a collision and said they are investigating the driver's motives.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True Leadership
2
Russian fund, Saudi partners sign agreements worth $2.1 billion
3
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
4
Putin’s birthday another workday as leader will chair Security Council meeting — Kremlin
5
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
6
Ukrainian president is confident that law on Donbass will speed up arms supply to Kiev
7
Putin chairs Russia’s Security Council meeting
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама