Several pedestrians hit by car in London

LONDON, October 7. /TASS/. Several pedestrians have been injured after a car rammed into a crowd outside London’s Natural History Museum, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter on Saturday.
"A number of people have been injured #Exhibition Road #South Kensington," they said. "A man has been detained by police."
In the meantime, Sky News television news channel said, "Police described the incident in the South Kensington area as a collision and said they are investigating the driver's motives.".