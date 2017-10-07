Russian top-level adviser, US envoy hold talks in Belgrade on east Ukraine

Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. CaucasusMilitary & Defense October 07, 10:56
BELGRADE, October 7. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker have held talks in Belgrade dedicated to the Ukraine crisis, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said in a televised interview with the national channel on Saturday.
"Russian presidential special advisor Vladislav Surkov and former US Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker have had a meeting in Belgrade dedicated to the ceasefire in east Ukraine," the minister said quoted by the channel.
Dacic noted that the meeting in Belgrade "is an indicator that Serbia’s foreign policy stance has been changing and strengthening."
The venue of the closed-door talks was not disclosed. Local media reported that Surkov and Volker met "in one of Belgrade’s famous hotels."
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the talks of Surkov and Volker had not initially pursued progress. They were supposed to "synchronize watches.".