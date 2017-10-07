Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top-level adviser, US envoy hold talks in Belgrade on east Ukraine

World
October 07, 18:10 UTC+3

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the talks of Surkov and Volker had not initially pursued progress

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, October 7. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker have held talks in Belgrade dedicated to the Ukraine crisis, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said in a televised interview with the national channel on Saturday.

"Russian presidential special advisor Vladislav Surkov and former US Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker have had a meeting in Belgrade dedicated to the ceasefire in east Ukraine," the minister said quoted by the channel.

Dacic noted that the meeting in Belgrade "is an indicator that Serbia’s foreign policy stance has been changing and strengthening."

The venue of the closed-door talks was not disclosed. Local media reported that Surkov and Volker met "in one of Belgrade’s famous hotels."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the talks of Surkov and Volker had not initially pursued progress. They were supposed to "synchronize watches.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True Leadership
2
Russian fund, Saudi partners sign agreements worth $2.1 billion
3
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
4
Putin’s birthday another workday as leader will chair Security Council meeting — Kremlin
5
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
6
Ukrainian president is confident that law on Donbass will speed up arms supply to Kiev
7
Putin chairs Russia’s Security Council meeting
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама