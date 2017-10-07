Back to Main page
Belarussian president greets Putin on his birthday

World
October 07, 10:49 UTC+3 MINSK

"People in our country appreciate your contribution to the development of the Belarusian-Russian relations in the spirit of strategic partnership," Alexander Lukashenko said

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

©  Victor Drachev / TASS

MINSK, October 7. /TASS/. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a birthday greeting to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, in which he pointed to Putin’s big input in development of relations between the countries, press service of the Belarussian president said on Saturday.

"People in our country appreciate your contribution to the development of the Belarusian-Russian relations in the spirit of strategic partnership," the Belarusian leader said. "Our focus on the rapprochement of Belarus and Russia has stood the test of time. Today the achievements of the Union State project are obvious. I am convinced that your active position, commitment to further cooperation will help expand integration processes of the two brotherly nations.".

