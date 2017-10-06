Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefecture

World
October 06, 18:09 UTC+3

A powerful earthquake has rocked the northeast of Japan, causing tsunami threat

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

TOKYO, October 6. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit northeast Japan on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 50 kilometers under the seabed off Fukushima Prefecture coast.

A tsunami warning was issued, but then a few minutes later lifted.

Japan's earthquake monitoring and tsunami warning system managed to record the coming tremors. Ten minutes prior to the quake, the Japanese saw warnings both on their mobile phones and TV.

The Tokyo Electric Power company, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, said that the quake-stricken plant had not been affected by the Friday earthquake.

The radiation rate has not changed near the Fukushima NPP, either, it said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
2
Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria
3
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True Leadership
4
VIM Airlines’ planes arrested in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia
5
Nord Stream 2 financing will not face difficulties — Gazprom
6
Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'
7
State defense order in Russia to be fulfilled by 98% in 2016
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама