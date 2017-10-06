Back to Main page
Belarus has no plans to deploy foreign military bases

World
October 06, 16:45 UTC+3 MINSK

Belarus is the only post-Soviet country that has never been involved in any armed conflicts, the Belarusian top diplomat says

MINSK, October 6. /TASS/. Belarus does not want to be a source of tensions and for these ends it has no plans to deploy any additional foreign military bases on its territory, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Friday.

Lukashenko vows Belarus won’t ditch Russia for West

"We don’t want to deploy any additional foreign military bases because we understand that this move would be used by our foreign partners as a pretext for a response, which will only whip up tensions," the press service of the Belarusian foreign ministry quoted him as saying in a closing speech at the conference of Belarusian honorary consuls.

According to Makey, Minsk is being deliberately forces into discussion "that having close relations with Russia is poses a threat to its neighbors - to Ukraine, to the Baltic countries or Poland."

"Obviously, when you start to make excuses it would look like you are guilty of something," he noted. "We say it resolutely that no threat to any country has ever come or would ever come from our territory, we have no plans to unleash any warfare on anyone."

He stressed that Belarus is the only post-Soviet country that has never been involved in any armed conflicts and would never take any part in them.

