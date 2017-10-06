Nobel Peace Prize awarded to International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

Sharapova’s Kremlin Cup participation to be clear after Tianjin OpenSport October 06, 16:46
OSLO, October 6. /TASS/. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
"The organization is receiving the award for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons," the committee said in a press release.
More than 300 candidates, including 103 organizations, were nominated for the 2017 Peace Prize. In 2016 the prize was awarded to Columbia’s President Juan Manuel Santos for his efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end.