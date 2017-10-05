Iraqi ambassador in Moscow says ‘no blockage of Kurdistan’

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. All the charges with persecuting the Kurds that are addressed to the Iraqi government run counter to reality and there is no blockage of Kurdistan on the part of Baghdad, the Iraqi Ambassador in Moscow, Haidar Mansour Hadi said in an exclusive interview with TASS on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, there were a lot of false accusations against the Iraqi Government. One of the things he said is that the Iraqi Government is punishing the Kurdish people and that is not true," Hadi said. "The Prime-Minister Heidar al-Abadi made it clear: the Kurdish people are Iraqi people."

"There is free movements of goods, domestic flights are still open for operation and there were no stoppage to domestic flights," he went on. "There are flights from Baghdad to Erbil, from Baghdad [to] Sulaymaniyah, [from] Basra [to] Najaf, Sulaymaniyah. So there is no stoppage to that."

"Only suspension - and this is temporary - is to the international flights until transition of control to the federal government," the ambassador said. "Then the flights will resume. So there is no blockage, there is no siege of any kind."

"The Iraqi Government has obligations to the Kurdish people," he said. "So the problem, the tension we have is with the Kurdish leadership. Not with the Kurdish people, not even with the Kurdish political parties, because according to our information there is a division between Kurdish parties."

He indicated that, according to the information available to Baghdad, a number of Kurdish political parties felt rather skeptical about the referendum.

"Some political parties are sceptic about what's happening, they are sceptic about the referendum and the things that behind it," Hadi said. "They have fears of control by one party after the referendum."

"So there is a problem in Kurdish political process," he said. "This proves that not everyone in Kurdistan wants to be separated.".