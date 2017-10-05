Baghdad insists on Kurds’ withdrawal from areas retaken from IS - Iraq’s ambassador

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Iraq’s government insists that Kurdish units should pull out from the areas they have seized after Islamic State’s invasion and will exert every effort under the Constitution to achieve the goal, Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said in an interview with TASS.

"I mean that the Prime Minister made it very clear to the leadership of Kurdistan that they need to withdraw from this areas that were captured after the invasion of ISIS to these parts," Hadi said. "As I said, the Government will use all measures under Constitution, all legal measures to make sure it will happen.".