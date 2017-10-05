Back to Main page
Military conflict between Kurds, Baghdad unlikely - Iraq’s envoy to Russia

World
October 05, 0:27 UTC+3

Haidar Mansour Hadi pointed out that "Iraqi government has every means to force the stability and unity of Iraq




MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. A military conflict between Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad can be ruled out so far, Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said in an interview with TASS.

"It is unlikely," Hadi said answering to the question if there is any possibility of open conflict between central government of Iraq and Kurdistan after the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Along with this, the diplomat pointed out that "Iraqi government has every means to force the stability and unity of Iraq. And Iraqi parliament actually authorizes the Iraqi government to use every means necessary, including military measures, but that's out of the question."

"I think both sides know that such conflict will not be good for both sides," Hadi said, noting a high level of coordination between Iraqi forces and peshmerga against the Islamic State terrorist group was reducing the likelihood of such a conflict.


