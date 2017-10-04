Conditions for defeating terrorists, returning to peaceful life in Syria created — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Conditions have de-facto been created in Syria for defeating terrorists and returning to peaceful life, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awasat, published on Wednesday.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the joint efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran "reversed the situation in Syria, destructed the centers of resistance of ISIS, Jabhat al Nusra and other terrorist groups, and ensured necessary conditions for a substantial and motivated intra-Syrian dialogue about a future political order."

Lavrov described the agreements of the sixth International Meeting on Syrian Settlement held in Astana on September 14-15, including about the modalities of the Idlib de-escalation zone, as "the latest example of the fruitful and close interaction of the three countries."

"In fact, necessary conditions enabling the end of the fratricidal war in Syria, complete elimination of terrorists and return of Syrians to a peaceful life were created," he said.

"Steps taken in coordination with Ankara and Tehran aim to maintain and strengthen the cessation of hostilities in Syria, help the political settlement of the conflict, decrease the level of violence and improve the humanitarian situation dramatically," Russia’s top diplomat added.