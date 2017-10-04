Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Conditions for defeating terrorists, returning to peaceful life in Syria created — Lavrov

World
October 04, 5:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian foreign minister, the joint efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran "reversed the situation in Syria"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Conditions have de-facto been created in Syria for defeating terrorists and returning to peaceful life, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awasat, published on Wednesday.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the joint efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran "reversed the situation in Syria, destructed the centers of resistance of ISIS, Jabhat al Nusra and other terrorist groups, and ensured necessary conditions for a substantial and motivated intra-Syrian dialogue about a future political order."

Lavrov described the agreements of the sixth International Meeting on Syrian Settlement held in Astana on September 14-15, including about the modalities of the Idlib de-escalation zone, as "the latest example of the fruitful and close interaction of the three countries."

"In fact, necessary conditions enabling the end of the fratricidal war in Syria, complete elimination of terrorists and return of Syrians to a peaceful life were created," he said.

"Steps taken in coordination with Ankara and Tehran aim to maintain and strengthen the cessation of hostilities in Syria, help the political settlement of the conflict, decrease the level of violence and improve the humanitarian situation dramatically," Russia’s top diplomat added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian embassy in US shows how US officials "toured" Russian consulate
2
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
3
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
4
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
5
Syrian foreign minister to visit Russia on October 9-11 — media
6
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for Donbass
7
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама