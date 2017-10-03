Las Vegas mass shooting death toll climbs to 59, over 520 wounded — media

NEW YORK, October 3. /TASS/. Stephen Paddock, the man behind Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, had an arsenal of weapons both at his home and a hotel room, which he used for mowing down hundreds of people, CNN quoted Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as saying on Monday.



According to the latest reports, 59 people were killed and 527 more were wounded at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday night, when Paddock, 64, opened fire from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino using automatic rifles.



"Authorities found 18 firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition in Paddock's Mesquite, Nevada, home," CNN reported citing Sheriff Lombardo adding that "16 rifles and a handgun were found in the room on the Las Vegas Strip," and "several of the rifles had scopes on them."



The terrorist group, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the massacre immediately after the news of the attack. The US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), however, stated that Paddock had no connections with terrorist groups.



"Right now, we believe it's a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor," Sheriff Lombardo was quoted as saying by the CNN about a man behind the deadliest mass shooting in the modern US history.



The sheriff added that as the special weapons assault team, SWAT, attempted to break through to Paddock’s hotel room, the assailant "shot through the doorway, firing at officers."



"We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry," according to Sheriff Lombardo.



Asked about the possible motives for the tragic killing spree on behalf of Paddock, the sheriff said, "I can't get into the mind of a psychopath."



The shooter’s possible implication in terrorist organizations was also doubted by Paddock’s brother Eric, who was cited by the CNN as saying that "he was stunned to learn Stephen was believed responsible."



Eric said his brother Stephen Paddock, a retired accountant, was "a wealthy guy," who "liked to play video poker" and "went on cruises."



Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to US President Donald Trump expressing his condolences and "shock over the cruelty of the crime," which claimed the lives of dozens of Americans.



According to the Kremlin website, Putin offered words of condolences and support for the next-of-kin of the victims and wished all those wounded in the Las Vegas shooting a speedy recovery.

