Catalan authorities go to court over law enforcers’ actions during referendum

MADRID, October 1. /TASS/. Catalonia’s authorities have filed a complaint with a Barcelona court over law enforcers’ actions during its Sunday independence referendum, Europa Press said.
On Sunday, Catalonia held a referendum of secession from Spain. Madrid regards the referendum illegal. During the day, police were taking effort throughout the region to prevent the voting, seizing ballot boxes and papers and closing polling stations.
According to the Catalan health authorities, as many as 840 people were hurt in police violence.
Meanwhile, Spain’s interior ministry said that 33 law enforcers were hurt in riots.