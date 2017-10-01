Two stabbed by attacker at Marseilles’ railway terminal - AFP

Zakharova: US began campaign not only against RT, but also against TASS and Russian papersRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 01, 17:41
PARIS, October 1. /TASS/. Two people have been stabbed by a man with a knife at a railway terminal in France’s Marseille, AFP said on Sunday citing local police.
According to the police, the attacker was shot dead.
The incident took place at Marseilles’ biggest Saint Charles railway terminal. Sources close to the investigators say it might have been a terror attack.