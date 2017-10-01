Back to Main page
Two stabbed by attacker at Marseilles’ railway terminal - AFP

World
October 01, 18:41 UTC+3 PARIS

According to the police, the attacker was shot dead

1 pages in this article

PARIS, October 1. /TASS/. Two people have been stabbed by a man with a knife at a railway terminal in France’s Marseille, AFP said on Sunday citing local police.

According to the police, the attacker was shot dead.

The incident took place at Marseilles’ biggest Saint Charles railway terminal. Sources close to the investigators say it might have been a terror attack.

