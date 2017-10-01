Back to Main page
Ukrainian military fire more than 50 shells on Lugansk Republic - militia

World
October 01, 16:44 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to spokesman of the DPR command Ukrainian military fired more than 100 mines and sheels on territory of republic

TASS, October 1. The Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours fired on territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) more than 50 mines and grenades, the militia said on Sunday.

"Under fire were our positions near Nikolayevka, Slavyanoserbsk, Pervomaisk, Frunze, Kalinovo and the area near the monument to Prince Igor," Luganskinformcenter quoted the militia’s spokesman Andrei Marochko as saying. "The enemy used mortars of the 82mm caliber, grenade launchers and small arms."

Earlier, the defense authority reported nine ceasefire violations from the Ukrainian side.

Spokesman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) command Eduard Basurin said that over the past 24 hours Ukraine’s Armed Forces fired on the republic's territory more than 100 mines and shells.

"The enemy used the artillery, tanks, mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, various grenade launchers and small arms," he said. "In order to correct the artillery and mortar firing, the Ukrainian military criminals use unmanned aerial vehicles."

Earlier on Sunday, the command reported Ukraine’s military over the past 24 hours 36 times violated ceasefire as they shelled 17 settlements in the republic.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.

Ukraine crisis
