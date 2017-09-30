Court places VIM-Avia’s director general and chief accountant under home arrest

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A Moscow court has placed director general of Russia’s debt-laden VIM Airlines, Alexander Kochnev, who is charged with embezzling the company’s funds, under home arrest till November 25.

Announcing the court ruling on Friday, Judge of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court Elena Lenskaya said while under home arrest Kochnev will be allowed to visit medical establishments upon preliminary notice of investigators but will be banned to leave home in any other cases, to speak with the media, to used internet and to use postal services.

Earlier in the day, the company’s chief accountant Yekaterina Panteleyeva was also placed under home arrest, also till November 25.

According to investigators, the company’s top managers have been drawing funds from the company’s accounts with an aim of their further embezzlement. Apart from that, being unable to serve its passenger the company continued to sell tickets.

A source close to the investigation told TASS that Kochenev and Panteleyeva are accused of selling tickets while being aware that the company could not fulfil its liabilities. "Kochnev and other persons knew about the bad situation the company was it but took no steps to stop ticket sales and used the money at their own discretion," the source said.

The criminal case into fraud was launched after mass delays and cancellations of flights by VIM Airlines, also known as VIM-Avia, Russia’s tenth largest carrier. According to investigators, since September 22, the airline’s officials continued selling tickets when knowing that the flights could not be performed. They allegedly collected more than 1 million rubles ($17,000). Several thousand passengers were stranded as their flights had been canceled.

The crime is punishable by a prison term of up to ten years.

The company’s owners, Rashid and Svetlana Mursekayevs, presumably fled Russia on the day when the criminal case was initiated. A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier they will be put on the wanted list.

According to Russia’s Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), VIM-Avia’s overall debt amount to about seven billion rubles (121.56 U.S. dollars).

On Thursday, Russia’s government allocated 98 million rubles (1.7 million U.S. dollars) from the Reserve Fund to Rosaviatsiya to service VIM-Avia’s aircraft, including to pay for fuel and airport services. The company’s overall debt for fuel and airport services stand at 1.3 billion rubles (22.57 million U.S. dollars).