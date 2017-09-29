Back to Main page
US Department of Treasury slashes terms of lending to blacklisted Russian citizens

World
September 29, 20:37 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Directive 1 concerns financial sector organizations

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. U.S. Department of the Treasury has published amendments to Directive 1 and Directive 2 of Executive Order 13662 of the Office of Foreign Assets Control that slash considerably the terms of maturity of the loans, which US citizens issue to the Russian financial or energy sector companies placed by Washington under sanctions.

Directive 1 concerns the financial sector organizations.

"For new debt or new equity issued on or after November 28, 2017, all transactions in, provision of financing for, and other dealings in new debt," the term of maturity has been reduced to 14 days from the previous 30 days. The same provision applies to "new equity of persons determined to be subject to this Directive or any earlier version thereof, their property, or their interests in property."

Directive 2 applies to energy sector companies. Its revised version cuts down the term of maturity of the loans issued to them to 60 days from the previous 90 days.

The package of US restrictive measures relating to trade, financing and defense that Washington imposed on different sectors of Russian economy has affected the filial companies of the gas industry giant Gazprom, the oil industry major Transneft and others.

