Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court sanctions arrest of Russian nationals suspected of spying for Ukraine in Crimea

World
September 29, 19:56 UTC+3

According to investigators, Sukhonosova and Dologopolov, an active-duty serviceman in Crimea, collected data about the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet units

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Moscow region military tribunal has sanctioned arrest of two Russian nationals who were detained in Simferopol on suspicion of spying for Ukraine.

Read also

Ex-Black Sea Fleet officer detained over espionage for Ukraine

A spokesman for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Friday the court ruled to take the two, Anna Sukhonosova and Dmitry Dolgopolov, in custody.

"The Federal Security Service carried out urgent investigative activities under a criminal case initiated against Russian citizens Anna Sukhonosova and Dmitry Dolgopolov under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason)," the spokesman said. "The suspects were taken to the Moscow Region Military Tribunal which ruled to place them under arrest."

According to investigators, Sukhonosova and Dologopolov, an active-duty serviceman in Crimea, collected data about the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet units, which constitute a state secret, and transmitted them to the Ukrainian defense ministry’s intelligence department.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Putin-Erdogan dialogue concerning Iraqi Kurdistan
2
Remains of Romanian soldiers who died in Battle of Stalingrad reburied
3
US Department of Treasury slashes terms of lending to blacklisted Russian citizens
4
Lavrov: Moscow won’t tolerate crusade to blame Russia for everything under the sun in US
5
Russian Ground Forces to hold 7 international exercises next year — commander
6
Mordovia Arena set to host first test match in April ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама