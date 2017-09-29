Court sanctions arrest of Russian nationals suspected of spying for Ukraine in Crimea

Russian embassy calls Theresa May’s claims about Russian threat unacceptableRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 29, 19:18
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Moscow region military tribunal has sanctioned arrest of two Russian nationals who were detained in Simferopol on suspicion of spying for Ukraine.
A spokesman for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Friday the court ruled to take the two, Anna Sukhonosova and Dmitry Dolgopolov, in custody.
"The Federal Security Service carried out urgent investigative activities under a criminal case initiated against Russian citizens Anna Sukhonosova and Dmitry Dolgopolov under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason)," the spokesman said. "The suspects were taken to the Moscow Region Military Tribunal which ruled to place them under arrest."
According to investigators, Sukhonosova and Dologopolov, an active-duty serviceman in Crimea, collected data about the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet units, which constitute a state secret, and transmitted them to the Ukrainian defense ministry’s intelligence department.