Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to welcome Russian-North Korean contacts if it helps to persuade Pyongyang — DoS

World
September 29, 7:26 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, Oleg Burmistrov, will hold consultations with the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s US relations department Cho Song-hu in Moscow on Friday

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. The United States would welcome diplomatic contacts between Russia and North Korea if they persuade Pyongyang to change its policies, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ministry’s special envoy, Oleg Burmistrov, will hold consultations with the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s US relations department Cho Song-hu in Moscow on Friday. "There will be an exchange of opinion regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," Zakharova said.

Commenting on the announcement, Nauert said: "I can’t see that as a bad thing. Diplomacy is our preferred approach. If Russia can be successful in getting North Korea to move in a better direction, we would certainly welcome that."

She said that United States Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joe Yun visited Moscow about two weeks ago.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US imposes restrictions on Russian inspection flights under Open Skies Treaty — diplomat
2
Gazprom to set record of gas deliveries to Turkey as of year-end — CEO
3
US to welcome Russian-North Korean contacts if it helps to persuade Pyongyang — DoS
4
US Senate approves Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia
5
FIFA official says satisfied with Yekaterinburg’s preparations for 2018 World Cup
6
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
7
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама