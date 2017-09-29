Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian sappers start de-mining operation in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

World
September 29, 6:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In total, the operation involves more than 170 servicemen and 40 pieces of special and engineering equipment

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian sappers have started a large-scale de-mining effort in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In total, the operation involves more than 170 servicemen and 40 pieces of special and engineering equipment.

"On a priority basis, specialists of the Russian Armed Forces Anti-Mine Center remove mines from roads leading to socially important facilities of the city, such as hospitals, water and electricity supply facilities," the ministry said in a statement.

"At present, groups of military engineers and sappers are clearing roads, roadsides and adjacent buildings near the city and on its outskirts in order to ensure the safety of humanitarian convoys heading to Deir ez-Zor," the statement reads.

According to early estimates, an area of up to 1,500 hectares is yet to be cleared in Deir ez-Zor and nearby settlements.

The siege of Deir ez-Zor by groups of Islamic State militants began in 2014 and was broken on September 5. The successful operation allowed Syrian government troops to start liberating the Euphrates River valley and areas on the border with Iraq. The release of the eastern region, with rich oil and gas reserves, will be vital for the Syrian economy and the resumption of trade with Iraq.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US imposes restrictions on Russian inspection flights under Open Skies Treaty — diplomat
2
Gazprom to set record of gas deliveries to Turkey as of year-end — CEO
3
US to welcome Russian-North Korean contacts if it helps to persuade Pyongyang — DoS
4
US Senate approves Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia
5
FIFA official says satisfied with Yekaterinburg’s preparations for 2018 World Cup
6
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
7
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама