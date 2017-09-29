Astana talks boost trust between Russia, Turkey - Erdogan

ANKARA, September 28. /TASS/. The Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation have increased the level of trust between Russia and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"The negotiations in Astana have increased the level of trust between our nations, such meetings should continue," he said. "The crisis in Syria should be solved in a peaceful manner, and we will continue our cooperation in this direction."

In May, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, signed a memorandum to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Previously, only three such zones - in southwestern Syria, in Eastern Ghouta (a Damascus suburb) and around the city of Homs - were functioning. The fourth one, embracing the province of Idlib and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces, was declared functioning by guarantor nations in mid-September.