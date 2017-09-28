Putin and Erdogan to discuss coordinated action in Syria's de-escalation zones

Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargamesMilitary & Defense September 28, 18:18
ANKARA, September 28./TASS/. The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to focus on coordinating their actions in Syrian de-escalation zones at their talks, a document on the upcoming talks said on Thursday.
"It is expected that the main attention at the upcoming talks will be focused on the situation in Syria, issues of coordinating actions of the two countries, first of all in the recently established de-escalation zones," the document said.