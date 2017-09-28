Observers from 50 countries to monitor presidential polls in Kyrgyzstan

Donbass demands Kiev fully implement law on special statusWorld September 28, 13:35
BISHKEK, September 28. /TASS/. Observers from 50 countries will monitor Kyrgyzstan’s forthcoming presidential elections, a spokesman for the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission told TASS on Thursday.
"As of today, a total of 315 international observers from 50 world countries have been granted accreditation," the spokesman said, adding that a number of international organizations will also send their observers to the elections. These include the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations, the Hanns Seidel Foundation, etc.
"Accredited foreign observers represent 37 international organizations," the spokesman said. Apart from that, Kyrgyzstan’s public and human rights organizations plan to send more than 1,000 observers.
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15, 2017. Thirteen candidates were initially registered but later one of them withdrew his candidacy in favor of another candidate. The current head of state, Almazbek Atambayev, cannot run for another office term as the law prohibits to hold the office for more than one six-year term.
Kyrgyzstan now has about 2.92 eligible voters.