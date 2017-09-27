Back to Main page
Vengeance against Ukrainian govt possible cause of artillery depot fire

World
September 27, 23:55 UTC+3 KIEV

There was no real evidence or proofs of a terrorist or subversive act at the Vinnitsa depot, the former chief of the country’s foreign intelligence service, Nikolai Malomuzh said

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Vengeance against Ukrainian government rather than subversion could be the main motive behind the fire at the depot of artillery and antiaircraft munitions near Vinnitsa in central Ukraine, the former chief of the country’s foreign intelligence service, Nikolai Malomuzh said on Wednesday as he dwelled on possible causes of the fire.

"Investigation should operate several versions including infliction of damage on the state for different reasons and proceeding from different motivations, for instance, vengeance against the Defense Ministry," Malomuzh told NewsOne channel.

He voiced the supposition that "domestic as much as external factors" could stand behind the blaze at the depot "in order to aggravate the situation in the country."

Malomuzh said there was no real evidence or proofs of a terrorist or subversive act at the Vinnitsa depot - something that Ukrainian politicians and experts rushed to declare.

"They’ve made public the main version now but there may be other formats, too, like opponents (of the government) or aggressively minded elements," he said, adding that he could not rule out theft at the depot and the subsequent attempts to cover up the tracks.

In the wake of it, Malomuzh said the investigators should consider four or five versions at a time.

About 22:00 East European Summer Time on Tuesday, the units of Ukraine’s state service for emergency situations received information on projectiles exploding at the depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kalinovka, Vinnitsa region.

According to the data confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, more than 80,000 tonnes of munitions had been stored at the depot. The military said later fire had destroyed about 30% of the stockpiles.

