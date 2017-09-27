Russian deputy minister, Syrian oppositionist discuss opposition forces consolidation

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President’s special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and the leader of Syria’s oppositionist National Renewal Movement, Nahas Obeida had a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the prospects for unification of the Syrian opposition in a way that would give a voice at talks with the government to representatives of all political factions of opposition forces.

Obeida told a news conference after the consultations the main thing Russia could do was to assist the unification of Syrian opposition. The latter problem was the focal point of discussion on Wednesday.

"We looked into a possibility of getting changes in the positions of the sides, the government and various groups of the opposition likewise," he said, adding along with it that the conversation with Bogdanov did not touch upon Syria’s future political organization or the Constitution, since the power to make decisions on them belonged to the Syrian people.

Obeida said the movement he was the leader of had allies in all the three groups of the Syrian opposition - the Moscow, Cairo and Riyadh ones - but it was not incorporated in any of them.

He stressed at the same time the importance of forming a united delegation of the Syrian opposition that would represent the entire spectrum of oppositionist forces.

On September 25, Bodganov received Ilian Masa’ad of the Hmeymim groupf of the opposition that is not represented at the pan-Syrian peace settlement talks in Geneva. Their discussion also centered on consolidation of the opposition forces for talks with the Syrian government.