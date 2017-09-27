Back to Main page
Explosions at Ukrainian munitions depot over - defense ministry

World
September 27, 23:50 UTC+3 KIEV

The defense ministry added that firefighting efforts were still underway and "explosive objects are being defused and demining teams are engaged"

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Explosions at the artillery munitions depot located in the village of Kalinovka in the central Vinnitsa region have stopped an hour before, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The operations headquarters in charge of eliminating the emergency in Kalinovka said that not a single explosion has been heard since 19.00 local time at the military depot of Ukraine’s Armed Forces," the statement said. "Firefighting tanks are immediately extinguishing the remaining pockets of fire, which periodically break out at the facility."

The defense ministry added that firefighting efforts were still underway and "explosive objects are being defused and demining teams are engaged."

On Tuesday, at about 22.00 local time, Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service was alerted after munitions had begun exploding at the depots in the Vinnitsa region. The Kalinovka munitions depot is reported to store over 80,000 tonnes of munitions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff said. The military say the fire destroyed about 30% of the depots.

