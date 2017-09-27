FSB plans to build 50-km fence on Crimea’s border with Ukraine

Putin awards Guinean President Conde ‘Order of Friendship’World September 27, 16:59
FSB plans to build 50-km fence on Crimea’s border with UkraineWorld September 27, 16:39
Putin lauds elimination of last chemical agent from Russian stockpiles as ‘historic event’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 15:52
Russia expects to start ‘clearing debris’ in relations after arrival of new US envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 15:29
UEFA opens disciplinary probe against Spartak FC after Moscow match with LiverpoolSport September 27, 15:01
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparelMilitary & Defense September 27, 14:57
Total amount of Russian defense contractor's export contracts reaches $44 blnMilitary & Defense September 27, 14:47
FIFA grants right for German footballer Rausch to play for Russian squadSport September 27, 14:27
Russian football official denies reports of racist chants at Spartak-Liverpool matchSport September 27, 14:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SIMFEROPOL, September 27./ TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service’s branch in Crimea has unveiled plans to build a 50-km fence on the border with Ukraine to ensure the republic’s security.
The construction will cost more than 200 million rubles ($3.4 mln) and the works are expected to be completed already this year, according to the website detailing the government procurement.
"Now the effort on engineering equipment of the Russian-Ukrainian part of the border is carried out as scheduled and the construction of 50-km engineering installations in Crimea’s north is its another stage," the FSB said.
The FSB has announced an auction on building the two-meter high fence in the Krasnoperekopsky district bordering Ukraine. The fence should be resistant to difficult climate conditions (including humidity up to 98% and temperature up to 65 degrees Celsius). The winner will be announced in mid-October.