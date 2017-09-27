Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Blast at munitions depot rocks township in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region

World
September 27, 11:28 UTC+3 KIEV

The depot, which encompasses more than 60 hectares, contains 188,000 tonnes of munitions

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Residents of Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region say that an explosion that rocked a munitions depot near Kalinovka has had catastrophic consequences among the local population, they told reporters on the scene. 

Read also

Explosions heard from Ukraine’s biggest munitions depot near Vinnitsa — police

"Many homes have been destroyed, and there are victims," a Kalinovka resident, whose house is located half a kilometer away from the depot, said on 112 Ukraine TV during a live broadcast.

A lot of cattle died and infrastructure facilities were damaged, she said. "I saw it all," she told reporters.

Meanwhile, first responders have reported only one victim who was hospitalized.

On September 26, at about 22:00 Moscow time, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service received information on explosions going off at the Defense Ministry’s munitions depots located near Kalinovka, in the Vinnitsa Region. The depot, which encompasses more than 60 hectares, contains 188,000 tonnes of munitions. According to latest information, the blaze consumed 10% of the depot.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
3
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south
4
Press review: Russia to fight Western propaganda and Bulgaria talks pipes with Gazprom
5
Over 600 special forces on alert in drills in Russia’s south
6
German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — source
7
Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама