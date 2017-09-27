Blast at munitions depot rocks township in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region

Press review: Russia to fight Western propaganda and Bulgaria talks pipes with GazpromPress Review September 27, 13:00
KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Residents of Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region say that an explosion that rocked a munitions depot near Kalinovka has had catastrophic consequences among the local population, they told reporters on the scene.
"Many homes have been destroyed, and there are victims," a Kalinovka resident, whose house is located half a kilometer away from the depot, said on 112 Ukraine TV during a live broadcast.
A lot of cattle died and infrastructure facilities were damaged, she said. "I saw it all," she told reporters.
Meanwhile, first responders have reported only one victim who was hospitalized.
On September 26, at about 22:00 Moscow time, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service received information on explosions going off at the Defense Ministry’s munitions depots located near Kalinovka, in the Vinnitsa Region. The depot, which encompasses more than 60 hectares, contains 188,000 tonnes of munitions. According to latest information, the blaze consumed 10% of the depot.