Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 90% voters in Iraqi Kurdistan support idea of independence

World
September 27, 0:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The idea of Kurdistan’s independence won support from as many as 91.83% out of 3.44 million voters, with 8.17% being against

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. More than 90% of voters at Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence referendum supported the idea of an independent state, Rudaw television channel said on Tuesday.

Read also

Independence referendum underway in Iraqi Kurdistan

The idea of Kurdistan’s independence won support from as many as 91.83% out of 3.44 million voters, with 8.17% being against.

Iraq’s Kurdistan region held an independence referendum on Monday. A total of 5.2 million people registered for taking part in the vote. Seventy-eight percent of them took part.

Masoud Barzani, President of Iraqi Kurdistan’s government, have already congratulated the Kurds with the referendum results. "We have a lot of difficulties ahead but we will be able to cope with them together. I am confident our future will be bright," he said in an address televised by Rudaw TV.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq, also known as Iraqi Kurdistan, is an autonomous region in the north of Iraq, with its legal status fixed in the Iraqi constitution of 2005. On September 15, the regional parliament, which held its first session since 2015, approved plans to hold an independence referendum on September 25. Baghdad was strongly opposes the referendum, saying it is unconstitutional.

Ankara and Teheran were also against it, favoring the Arab country’s integrity. Washington and some other EU states also believe the referendum is inexpedient at the moment, as it undermines efforts in the war on terror and regional security.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
2
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
3
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
4
Roscosmos may help South Korea develop Naro space center
5
Russian diplomat makes reminder at UN Human Rights Council Crimea is in Russia
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама