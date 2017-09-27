Over 90% voters in Iraqi Kurdistan support idea of independence

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. More than 90% of voters at Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence referendum supported the idea of an independent state, Rudaw television channel said on Tuesday.

The idea of Kurdistan’s independence won support from as many as 91.83% out of 3.44 million voters, with 8.17% being against.

Iraq’s Kurdistan region held an independence referendum on Monday. A total of 5.2 million people registered for taking part in the vote. Seventy-eight percent of them took part.

Masoud Barzani, President of Iraqi Kurdistan’s government, have already congratulated the Kurds with the referendum results. "We have a lot of difficulties ahead but we will be able to cope with them together. I am confident our future will be bright," he said in an address televised by Rudaw TV.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq, also known as Iraqi Kurdistan, is an autonomous region in the north of Iraq, with its legal status fixed in the Iraqi constitution of 2005. On September 15, the regional parliament, which held its first session since 2015, approved plans to hold an independence referendum on September 25. Baghdad was strongly opposes the referendum, saying it is unconstitutional.

Ankara and Teheran were also against it, favoring the Arab country’s integrity. Washington and some other EU states also believe the referendum is inexpedient at the moment, as it undermines efforts in the war on terror and regional security.