Russia's Defense Ministry urges UN, US to help unblock customs checkpoint in Syria's south

HMEYMIM /Syria/, September 25. /TASS/. Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has called on the United Nations, the United States and Jordan to help the Syrian authorities unblock the Nasib customs checkpoint near the city of Daraa and the section of the Nasib-Gariya-Al-Garbiya section of the international highway blocked by the armed opposition.

"We call on the leaders of the armed opposition, the US and Jordanian sides, as well as on the heads of the United Nations offices in Damascus and Amman to help the Syrian government unblock the customs checkpoint and the highway section to deliver humanitarian and commercial cargoes," the center said on Monday.

According to the center, it will help boost Syria’s trade with Jordan and Lebanon, as well as inside the country, between the provinces of Daraa, al-Suweida and Damascus.

According to the Russian defense ministry, representatives from Syria and Jordan, with participation of the Russian military, are working on possible ways to resolve this matter but the armed opposition leaders tend to drag on the negotiating process.

The Russian reconciliation center is working in cooperation with Syrian national reconciliation committees to normalize the situation in that country and create favorable conditions to restore infrastructure in territories liberated from terrorists and encourage refugees to return to their homes. Efforts are being taken to restore highways, electricity and water supplies facilities and social infrastructure in liberated territories.