Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty International

US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS linesWorld September 25, 18:49
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two yearsMilitary & Defense September 25, 18:14
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty InternationalWorld September 25, 18:01
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:42
Russia's top diplomat says conditions in Syria ripe for defeating terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:07
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:00
Economy minister believes new technologies will drive Russia’s economyBusiness & Economy September 25, 16:50
Russian, German scientists boost gas sensor accuracy that can be used in detecting cancerScience & Space September 25, 16:45
US may try to sponsor protests ahead of presidential election in Russia, diplomat warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 16:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, September 25. /TASS/. The Amnesty International human rights organization has found evidence that Ukraine is involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan, the organization’s Ukrainian department said on Facebook.
"Amnesty’s new report contains evidence of Ukraine’s involvement in illegal arms deliveries in South Sudan where it is used to kill thousands of civilians. In 2014, Ukrinmash inked a contract with the UAE to supply thousands of machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades and millions of ammunition to South Sudan," the report says.
Amnesty International stressed that "participation of the Ukrainian state company in delivering arms to South Sudan runs counter to the Arms Trade Agreement that was signed by Ukraine."
"As long as the UN Security Council has not introduced full and comprehensive embargo on arms trade with South Sudan, Ukraine has to adhere to the policy proclaimed by it to provide regional and international security and stability. Ukraine has to stop cold arms deliveries and provision of any material and technical help to South Sudan, including equipment, its service and training," the report stressed.