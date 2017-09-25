Back to Main page
Tehran's top diplomat slams 'fake' empathy from Trump for Iranians

World
September 25, 6:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif commented the White House’s decision to impose an entry ban against citizens of several more countries

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

© AP Photo/Petr David Josek

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s empathy for Iranians is fake, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said commenting on the White House’s decision to impose an entry ban against citizens of several more countries.

"Trump’s fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The White House earlier issued a proclamation signed by Donald Trump, which imposes travel restrictions against citizens of North Korea, Venezuela and Chad. Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen were left on the travel ban list issued earlier.

The new restrictions are scheduled to come into effect on October 18.

