DPR’s minister addresses audience of local television

September 24, 14:57 UTC+3 DONETSK

On Saturday, some media reported about an attempt on the republic’s minister of revenues and taxes

DONETSK, September 24. /TASS/. Minister of Revenues and Taxed of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Timofeyev, whose car was blasted on Saturday morning in Donetsk, addressed audience of the local television.

The official answered questions about food security.

On Saturday, some media reported a few explosions in central Donetsk. Later reports said about an attempt on the republic’s minister of revenues and taxes. Later on, the Donetsk News Agency confirmed the minister’s car was blasted, but he was safe.

