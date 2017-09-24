Israel expects Russian defense minister visit in October - source

US declaration on UN reform is not organization’s document - LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 24, 13:34
TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shouigu is expected to pay a visit to Israel in October, a source at Israel’s defense authority told TASS on Sunday.
"The visit is scheduled for October, the main topics on agenda are Iran, Syria, Hezbollah," the source said.
Israel is concerned about Iran’s activities and actions of the Hezbollah Shi movement in Syria and Tehran’s possible organization of permanent military bases near the Israeli northern borders.
Israel and Russia coordinate their armed forces to prevent incidents in Syria. Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visited Moscow in April.