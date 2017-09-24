Back to Main page
Ukrainian military 16 times open fire on Donetsk Republic - command

September 24, 10:54 UTC+3 DONETSK

The Ukrainian side used the artillery, mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the DPR’s command said

DONETSK, September 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours 16 times opened fire on settlements in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) along the line of engagement, the republic’s command said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 16 times violated ceasefire," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the defense authority. "Under fire were ten settlements in the republic."

The Ukrainian side used the artillery, mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.

