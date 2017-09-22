Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police

Russian Northern Fleet completes drills in ArcticMilitary & Defense September 22, 18:01
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 22, 17:28
Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sportSport September 22, 16:48
Record number of delegations register for St. Petersburg-hosted IPU AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 16:47
Astronauts to make quickest trip ever to ISS in DecemberScience & Space September 22, 16:27
Russian frigate Admiral Essen returns to Crimea after mission in MediterraneanMilitary & Defense September 22, 16:24
Experts believe Russia not ready for crypto assetsBusiness & Economy September 22, 16:09
Trump vows to put North Korean leader to testWorld September 22, 15:56
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASSSociety & Culture September 22, 15:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. A series of explosions rocked an arms depot near the Ukrainian settlement of Maloyanisol in the Donetsk region, 36 kilometers from Mariupol, the press service of the regional police's chief department reports.
"Several blasts at the depots located in a field, came at about 16:20 local time (coincides with the Moscow time). A fire broke out practically right after the explosions," regional police reports.
The site has been cordoned off by law enforcement officers, while emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the blasts, it said. Regional police authorities left for the site. "The territory is cordoned off to prevent people from getting into a fire trap," police reports.
There have been no immediate reports about possible victims. Depots belong to a local military unit. Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the fire had broken out at an ammunition depot of a military unit in the Donetsk region. It said military were being evacuated. According to the Defense Ministry, the fire spread to the military unit’s compound from nearby agricultural land.