Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police

World
September 22, 19:26 UTC+3 KIEV

There have been no immediate reports about possible victims

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. A series of explosions rocked an arms depot near the Ukrainian settlement of Maloyanisol in the Donetsk region, 36 kilometers from Mariupol, the press service of the regional police's chief department reports.

"Several blasts at the depots located in a field, came at about 16:20 local time (coincides with the Moscow time). A fire broke out practically right after the explosions," regional police reports.

The site has been cordoned off by law enforcement officers, while emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the blasts, it said. Regional police authorities left for the site. "The territory is cordoned off to prevent people from getting into a fire trap," police reports.

There have been no immediate reports about possible victims. Depots belong to a local military unit. Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the fire had broken out at an ammunition depot of a military unit in the Donetsk region. It said military were being evacuated. According to the Defense Ministry, the fire spread to the military unit’s compound from nearby agricultural land.

Ukraine crisis
