Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court’s decision to confiscate $200 mln from Yanukovich entourage comes into force

World
September 22, 18:34 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine’s authorities earlier reported confiscation and return to Ukraine’s budget of $1.4bln that, according to Ukraine’s court, belonged to Yanukovich and his entourage

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 22./TASS/. The court’s ruling to confiscate $200 mln of bank assets from former Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich’s entourage has come into force, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko said on Friday.

"The decision of Cherkassy’s Sosnovsky District Court on one more asset forfeiture of bank assets in the amount of $200mln belonging to Yanukovich’s mafia has come into effect," he wrote on Facebook.

Read also
Viktor Yanukovich

Ukraine’s ex-president Yanukovich charged with takeover of power in 2010

Ukraine’s authorities earlier reported confiscation and return to Ukraine’s budget of $1.4bln that, according to Ukraine’s court, belonged to Yanukovich and his entourage.

Lutsenko announced on Wednesday confiscation of $200mln from the former president’s entourage, having stressed that "investigation into the members of Yanukovich’s organized criminal group has been completed and is passing into court proceedings."

Lawyer for the ex-president Vitaly Serdyuk said in response that Yanukovich’s defense is currently working on commencement of action on the ban to spread misleading information. The statement on confiscation of $ 200mln is "a new fake after released information on confiscation of 1.5bln hryvnias," he said.

Serdyuk stressed that, according to official responses from European financial institutes and case files that currently concern Yanukovich, "no money was seized, confiscated or mentioned save that on Oschadbank’s accounts." "The issue concerns 28mln hryvnias that were seized back in 2014 and is money from its official account. This is all money that was seized," the lawyer said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on Syria
2
Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in Syria
3
Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police
4
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
5
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASS
6
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drills
7
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама