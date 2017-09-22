Court’s decision to confiscate $200 mln from Yanukovich entourage comes into force

KIEV, September 22./TASS/. The court’s ruling to confiscate $200 mln of bank assets from former Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich’s entourage has come into force, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko said on Friday.

"The decision of Cherkassy’s Sosnovsky District Court on one more asset forfeiture of bank assets in the amount of $200mln belonging to Yanukovich’s mafia has come into effect," he wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine’s authorities earlier reported confiscation and return to Ukraine’s budget of $1.4bln that, according to Ukraine’s court, belonged to Yanukovich and his entourage.

Lutsenko announced on Wednesday confiscation of $200mln from the former president’s entourage, having stressed that "investigation into the members of Yanukovich’s organized criminal group has been completed and is passing into court proceedings."

Lawyer for the ex-president Vitaly Serdyuk said in response that Yanukovich’s defense is currently working on commencement of action on the ban to spread misleading information. The statement on confiscation of $ 200mln is "a new fake after released information on confiscation of 1.5bln hryvnias," he said.

Serdyuk stressed that, according to official responses from European financial institutes and case files that currently concern Yanukovich, "no money was seized, confiscated or mentioned save that on Oschadbank’s accounts." "The issue concerns 28mln hryvnias that were seized back in 2014 and is money from its official account. This is all money that was seized," the lawyer said.