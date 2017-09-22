Austrian opposition calls for accepting Crimea’s reunification with Russia

Moscow expects up to one million football fans for 2018 FIFA World CupSport September 22, 12:09
Bolshoi Theater announces Nureyev ballet premiere in early DecemberSociety & Culture September 22, 12:00
Austrian opposition calls for accepting Crimea’s reunification with RussiaWorld September 22, 11:51
Italian bikers collect humanitarian aid for children of DonbassSociety & Culture September 22, 11:21
At least 1,000 buildings in Russia targeted by hoax bomb threats over weekSociety & Culture September 22, 10:38
Lavrov and UN chief clarify Russia’s initiative on security mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 10:05
Russia's top diplomat urges UN to assist in building fair and democratic worldRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 8:53
Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 8:05
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough responseWorld September 22, 7:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, September 22. /TASS/. Crimea is a part of Russia, and this fact needs to be recognized, Chairman of the Freedom Party of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache said ahead of the National Council (lower house of parliament) election, scheduled to be held on October 15.
"Crimea is an actual part of Russia. It needs to be recognized. Sanctions over this issue should be eventually lifted," Strache told the Austria Press Agency when asked if Vienna should recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia and remove sanctions imposed over the Crimea issue.
Leader of the New Austria and Liberal Forum Matthias Strolz, in turn, said that Austria was yet unable to recognize the reunification. "However, we should agree that Crimea will never return to Ukraine. The lifting of sanctions should follow Russia’s clear steps towards democracy, freedom of expression and human rights," Strolz said. "Without it, sanctions cannot be removed," he added.
At the same time, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz still believe that "the annexation of Crimea violates international law." "However, sanctions did not improve the situation in Ukraine," Kern added.
The candidates were questioned by the Austrian Press Agency, their answers could only contain 140 characters in accordance with the limit set by Twitter.
The early parliamentary election in Austria, involving 16 political parties and movements, will be held on October 15. An intense battle for parliamentary seats is expected between Kern, the current Chancellor and head of the Social Democratic Party (SPO), and Kurz, the Foreign Minister and chairman of the Austrian People's Party.