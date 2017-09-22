Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Attack on checkpoint in Russia’s North Ossetia leaves 3 police officers wounded — source

World
September 22, 9:35 UTC+3 VLADIKAVKAZ
Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIKAVKAZ, September 22. /TASS/. Two unknown persons fired guns at a checkpoint in the Mozdoksky district in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of North Ossetia, leaving three police officers wounded, a law enforcement source told TASS. According to the source, the wounded officers’ lives were not in danger.

Read also

Six police wounded in militants’ attack on checkpoint in Grozny — interior ministry

"The attackers came to the checkpoint from the Kalininsky settlement, located nearby, and opened fire at around 00:50 Moscow time, using smooth-bore weapons resembling the Saiga riffle. Three police officers suffered wounds and were taken to the Mozdok District Hospital. Their lives are not in danger," the source said.

According to the regional law enforcement sources, a special operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General Assembly
2
Russia's top diplomat urges UN to assist in building fair and democratic world
3
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drills
4
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough response
5
US move to quit Iran nuclear deal to send wrong signal to North Korea — Russia’s UN envoy
6
Financial recovery of B&N Bank to last 6-8 months — Central Bank
7
Lavrov and UN chief clarify Russia’s initiative on security mission to Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама