Attack on checkpoint in Russia’s North Ossetia leaves 3 police officers wounded — source

VLADIKAVKAZ, September 22. /TASS/. Two unknown persons fired guns at a checkpoint in the Mozdoksky district in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of North Ossetia, leaving three police officers wounded, a law enforcement source told TASS. According to the source, the wounded officers’ lives were not in danger.

"The attackers came to the checkpoint from the Kalininsky settlement, located nearby, and opened fire at around 00:50 Moscow time, using smooth-bore weapons resembling the Saiga riffle. Three police officers suffered wounds and were taken to the Mozdok District Hospital. Their lives are not in danger," the source said.

According to the regional law enforcement sources, a special operation has been launched to track down the attackers.