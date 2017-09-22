Back to Main page
Turkish president expects to meet with Putin soon

World
September 22, 8:01 UTC+3 UN

The envoy stated that frequent meetings between the leaders allow to achieve progress in many areas

UN, September 22. /TASS/. Turkey’s top diplomat confirmed on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

"Very soon," the Turkish top diplomat replied, when asked by a reporter on when a meeting of the two leaders may take place.

He said that frequent meetings between the leaders allow to achieve progress in many areas.

The Turkish top diplomat added that President Erdogan was very interested in meeting with Putin.

Foreign policy
